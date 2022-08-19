Doubling Up is the way to go in Race 3

RACE 1 (1,100M)

(6) ROGUE MALE was well beaten when fourth on debut but ought to have come on. He could take home another cheque. (7) GIMME MORE TIME made improvement in his second outing and should have a say with progress expected. Stablemate (9) FALLO ANCORA has been rested since her improved last start. She may well have strengthened during her time off, so is another to consider. (11) BEAU KALA and the well-bred (12) GIFT FROM HEAVEN will be wiser to the task after modest introductions. They are best kept safe. (5) JANNEMAN and (8) SELUKWE need not be special to have a say on debut. Watch the betting.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(4) GOLD POKER GAME and (5) HUNTING TRIP produced smart debut efforts and should confirm that promise with natural improvement. Preference, however, is for Gold Poker Game, who took on some winners when finishing strongly over a shorter trip. (7) MEDLERS TART has a bit to find on that form but will be wiser to the task. She can make her presence felt. (8) RAFEEF'S CHOICE and (2) HEAR MY VOICE have the form and experience to pose as threats. Newcomers (6) MARI MARIE and (9) SUPREME DREAM are worth a market check.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(6) DOUBLING UP caught the eye on debut, when staying on to finish second over 1,000m. He should have more to offer with the experience. He should also relish the extra 200m. (3) BULLITT has improved with every start and should pose a threat, if making further progress. But he is trying this trip for the first time. (2) TEATRO has been threatening to open his account over further. But he will not be inconvenienced by the drop back to this trip, as he has the pace to make his presence felt. (5) CONTIGUOUS fits a similar profile and has more scope for improvement, so must be kept safe. Watch the betting on the newcomers.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(4) FUTURE TURN has improved racing beyond sprints, finishing second in both starts around the bend. He should make it third-time lucky. (1) MASTERFUL GUY moved up like a winner over the course and distance last time, only to be outrun to the line. He is likely to fight it out again. (2) NAUSHON has been frustrating to follow but retains ability and has scope for improvement. Do not ignore. The well-bred (6) ALLEZ MORIS ought to have come on after a quiet 1,200m debut. He is likely to take a big step forward going over this trip.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(5) NOTHINGELSEMATTERS wore blinkers and tongue tie for the first time when producing a career-best third in a similar contest last time. He finished 1/2-length behind (2) GLOBAL FORESTS. With Global Forests expected to dispute favouritism with fellow topweight (1) DOUBLE DUET, the value could lie with Nothingelsematters, who has more scope for improvement. Double Duet and Global Forests have the form and experience to pose a threat but are conceding 6kg to Nothingelsematters. (3) GLOBAL MOVEMENT has improved over similar trips and should be competitive. He finished third over 1,950m last time.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(4) FAIRE ADVANTAGE won a similar contest over this course and distance from (3) PATH OF CHOICE and (1) GAUDIS MASTERPIECE last time. He could take another step forward to confirm his superiority over those rivals, although both are 1.5kg better off and weighted to be competitive. (5) ROYAL AUSSIE shed his maiden tag over the track and trip. He is facing a lot stronger on handicap debut but has the most scope for improvement and could raise his game. (7) DANCE VARIETY will relish the step-up to this trip and should make his presence felt.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(3) KIMBALL O'HARA confirmed the promise of his debut when making a winning comeback (albeit in a track riders' maiden) after a lengthy absence. He should have more to offer with improved fitness. (4) RAGNAR LOTHBROK was not disgraced over 1,400m last time. He should appreciate a return to this shorter trip. His two wins were over 1,000m and 1,100m. (8) MAGNETIC DIME beat stablemate (11) CIOLLUM'S DELIGHT over this track and trip when both were returning from layoffs. They are likely to strip fitter and ought to acquit themselves competitively. (1) SKIDOO, (5) ON THE ROAD AGAIN and (9) PERSISTANCE are others to consider in an open race.