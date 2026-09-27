Double whammy for McLaren’s Lando Norris after Spanish and Azerbaijan GP woes

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I’ve always rather liked that expression “What goes around, comes around”. The one that means whatever happens to you in life, good or bad, there is generally an equalising reckoning.

I thought about that after the recent Spanish Grand Prix, where poor Lando Norris was upset because he had been the only one to pass the pitlane entry mere seconds after the Virtual Safety car (VSC) had been activated.