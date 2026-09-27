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In the Driver’s Seat

Double whammy for McLaren’s Lando Norris after Spanish and Azerbaijan GP woes

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McLaren driver Lando Norris competing in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sept 26.

McLaren driver Lando Norris competing in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sept 26.

PHOTO: EPA

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David Tremayne

I’ve always rather liked that expression “What goes around, comes around”. The one that means whatever happens to you in life, good or bad, there is generally an equalising reckoning.

I thought about that after the recent Spanish Grand Prix, where poor Lando Norris was upset because he had been the only one to pass the pitlane entry mere seconds after the Virtual Safety car (VSC) had been activated.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.