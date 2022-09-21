Double time trial delight for Britain

WOLLONGONG-The future of British cycling is in good hands after Joshua Tarling and Zoe Backstedt triumphed in the men and women's junior time trials at the Road World Championships in Wollongong, Australia, on Tuesday.

Tarling, 18, won the world title by 19 seconds ahead of home favourite Hamish McKenzie (35min 18sec) after the Australian had set the early pace.

Germany's Emil Herzog finished in 35:32 to take bronze.

"It definitely hasn't sunk in yet, it just feels like a relief, there was so much hard work. I really wanted it," said Tarling on Eurosport.

"I had a bit of a bad start to the season with injuries and feeling empty but from halfway through the year it has been all for this."

The Welsh youngster, who won European junior omnium and team pursuit golds on the track in 2021, signed a three-year deal to ride for Ineos Grenadiers from 2023 and will continue riding on both road and track.

Despite his win in the time trial, Tarling insisted that it was not all over yet, and will celebrate only after the junior road race on Friday.

"We need to get another result in that and after that, I'll go home and celebrate, though maybe we'll celebrate with the team now a little bit too," he said.

Tarling's 17-year-old Welsh compatriot Backstedt won her event in a time of 18:26 - 1:35 ahead of Germany's Justyna Czapla and Belgian Febe Jooris, who was another 13 seconds back in third.

"It feels incredible, I really wanted this one, it means a lot... I'm so happy I could pull it off," Backstedt told The Guardian.

"Out on the course my legs were hurting, but that was a good thing because I knew I was going hard and going strong, just trying to hold my power.

"If I'm honest, there's no pressure, I'm young and don't need pressure put on me. Every race I go into, there's no pressure. If you mess up, you mess up but if you do well then even better. It's just all about enjoying it."

She will next compete on Saturday in the junior road race, which she won in 2021.

"It's going to be a tough one, I'm looking forward to it," she said.

Britain have now won three medals at these world championships, after Leo Hayter took bronze in the men's under-23 time trial on Monday.

The eight-day event, held from Sept 18 to 25, will have 11 world-class cycling races around the streets of Wollongong and its surrounding suburbs.