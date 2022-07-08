Double takes Lor further ahead of Size

Updated
Published
4 min ago

HONG KONG • Frankie Lor has taken another significant step towards securing the Hong Kong trainers' championship with a Happy Valley double on Wednesday night, while also bearing down on the record for the number of wins in a season by a trainer.

Leading 11-time champion John Size 90-84 with 30 races left from the remaining three meetings of the 2021/22 campaign, Lor also has Size's single season record of 94 wins, set in 2016/17, seemingly within his grasp.

In just his fifth season as a trainer, after working for Size and John Moore as an assistant trainer, Lor's previous best seasonal haul was 65 - a figure he has reached three times since being granted a full licence in 2017/18.

Despite the mid-week double and an imposing buffer over Size, the self-effacing trainer continues to dismiss suggestions the championship race is all but over.

"At this moment, I need to try to win more because the old boss (Size) is really strong, one of the really top trainers," he said.

"I must keep on trying to win. I just want to keep on winning more races for my owners."

Lor's latest spree started with Hyperion Tree's dominant performance in the Class 4 Tamar Handicap over 2,200m under an enterprising front-running ride by Alexis Badel.

The Frenchman also scored on Size's Ping Hai Galaxy in the Class 3 Drake Handicap pover 1,200m to take his season's tally to 50 winners.

Lor sealed the brace with Go For Tea. His charge posted a comfortable victory under Zac Purton in the first section of the Class 5 Tim Mei Handicap over 1,650m.

The win was Purton's 130th of the campaign and the first leg of a double.

The Australian subsequently partnered Manfred Man's Compassion Super to victory in the first section of the Class 4 Harcourt Handicap over 1,200m.

The brace left Purton with a two-win lead - 131-129 - over his arch-rival Joao Moreira.

The Brazilian started the night in perfect fashion with a copybook ride aboard Tailor Made in the second section of the Class 5 Tim Mei Handicap over 1,650m. - HKJC

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 08, 2022, with the headline Double takes Lor further ahead of Size. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top