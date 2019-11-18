Double S-E Asia tchoukball titles

The Republic's tchoukball teams stamped their dominance over the region again, as they swept both the men's and women's crowns at the 6th South-east Asia Tchoukball Championships at Ramkhamhaeng University in Bangkok yesterday.

It is the men's fifth title at the biennial championships - their only loss came in the final of the 2011 edition in Vietnam - while the women have won five straight titles. There was no women's competition in the inaugural tournament in 2009.

In Bangkok, Singapore's men's team beat Malaysia 55-43, while their female counterparts thumped the host nation 59-21.

Player Amy Tan, 29, said a strong start in the final helped the women's team.

"We made full use of our possession and were able to convert them into scores," she noted. "When we did lose possession, we saved the opponents' shots and launched successful counter-attacks, extending our lead in the early part of the game."

Shah Rykal, 20, pointed to slick teamwork as being a key factor for the men. He added: "Our players have great chemistry with each other (and) with the great understanding between us, we stuck to the game plan and were able to execute it well."

Singapore have performed well at other international meets. In August, both the men and women finished third at the World Tchoukball Championships. Both teams are also ranked third in the world.

However, the sport is not among the 56 that will feature at the Nov 30-Dec 11 SEA Games.

Tchoukball Association of Singapore president Delane Lim said the body has plans to grow the sport in the region, such as campaigning for it to be a demonstration sport at the 2021 SEA Games in Vietnam.

He said: "We have achieved significant milestones in the past three years by winning on the international stage... as well as being a provisional member of the Singapore National Olympic Council.

"If we have more support, and if we can get more Singaporeans to play the game, we can really lift the sport to the next level and maybe even become world champions in the near future."