Double joy as triathlon marks fall in Germany

BERLIN • Norwegian Olympic gold medallist Kristian Blummenfelt became the first man to go sub-seven hours in an iron-distance triathlon, while Briton Kat Mathews went sub-eight to rewrite the history books at the Sub 7/Sub 8 event in Brandenburg on Sunday.

The event in Germany allowed the triathletes to use pacemakers in all three disciplines - a 3.8km swim, a 180km bike ride and a 42km run - and Blummenfelt finished in an astonishing 6hr 44min 25sec.

His British rival Joe Skipper, who took on the challenge on a week's notice after two-time Olympic champion and compatriot Alister Brownlee pulled out with an injury, also finished under seven hours (6:47:36).

"It was full gas from the gun and I almost went down there early on the bike. That got my heart rate up," Blummenfelt said. "And it was a tough day... It was brutal just to stay on the wheel to these guys. And also a massive thanks to Joe and his team for the tough battle."

Earlier, Matthews, a captain in the British army, benefited from 10 pacemakers and became the first woman to finish in under eight hours, clocking 7hr 31min 54sec.

"I'm feeling a whole load of emotions, but the main one is gratitude for the whole team around me," she said.

"I felt like I was letting them down all day. I was hitting the limit and I thought I was going to lose it, but the support on the sideline gave me the motivation to push on."

The times recorded will not be considered world records, as the event format was designed to break the sub-seven and sub-eight barriers.

