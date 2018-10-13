Double games joy for S'pore

Singapore's boccia players finished second in the mixed pairs BC3 final at the Asian Para Games in Jakarta yesterday.

Captain Nurulasyiqah Taha and Toh Sze Ning, together with reserve player Faye Lim, settled for silver after losing 4-2 to Hong Kong.

Swimmer Yip Pin Xiu contributed the other highlight of the day from the Republic's contingent, though it was not a medal.

She was named the World Para Series' best female High Support Needs Athlete (S/SB1-3). It is given based on an athlete's World Series performance score, which is calculated by adding the point score of his or her two best events.

The 26-year-old, who won one gold and two bronzes in Jakarta, is one of only four winners of this award in the world and the only Asian athlete to clinch it.

"Knowing that I'm able to be a face and (representative of) swimming in Asia, I hope to encourage more Asian para-athletes to come and join the World Para Series as well," said Yip, who was honoured in a ceremony at the Gelora Bung Karno Aquatic Centre.

Singapore will host a leg of the World Para Swimming Series next year, and she added: "I have been racing competitively for almost 15 years and the last time I got to race on home ground was (at) the Asean Para Games in 2015...

"I loved it, I love the home atmosphere and crowd, and I just hope that people will come and watch us.

"It's going to be a whole new different level - the last time was just within South-east Asia but this is (at) the international level, (where) competition is much stronger and I think it's going to be fun."

The Asian Para Games conclude today with the cycling 1km time trials.

Singapore's medal haul now stands at three golds, two silvers and five bronzes, improving on their previous best of one gold, one silver and four bronzes from the previous Games in Incheon.