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Nov 29 - World Athletics named Brazil's Alison dos Santos and American Masai Russell its men's and women's World Athletes of the Year on Sunday after both went unbeaten in their specialist events and set world records in 2026.

• Dos Santos dominated the men's 400 metres hurdles, clocking a world record of 45.80 seconds in Zurich and producing four of the year's five fastest times. Two of his performances rank among the three fastest in history

• Russell swept the women’s 100m hurdles and also broke the world record in Zurich, running 12.09. She recorded the five fastest times of the year, including two of the three quickest ever

• Kenya's Sabastian Sawe received the inaugural Moment of the Year award after setting a marathon world record of one hour, 59 minutes and 30 seconds at the London Marathon

• American Cooper Lutkenhaus and China’s Yan Ziyi received the men's and women's Rising Star awards. Lutkenhaus won the world indoor 800m title at 17, while Yan set a world under-20 javelin record of 71.74 metres.

• Dos Santos' coach, Felipe de Siqueira, was named Coach of the Year, while four World Athletics Council members received the President's Award for their service and leadership in the sport. REUTERS