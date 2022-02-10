Doping cloud over Russians' gold

BEIJING • The Russian figure skaters who won the team event at the Winter Olympics on Monday have still not received their gold medals, with media reports yesterday saying one had returned a positive drug test.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), International Skating Union (ISU), Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and international agency in charge of drug testing during the Games declined to comment on the reports in USA Today and The Guardian.

It was not clear in the media reports when the positive result occurred and what substance was traced. Under Olympic rules, performance-enhancing drugs attract a different penalty to those for recreational use.

The medal ceremony was postponed on Monday after the Russian team's victory and has still not taken place. The United States took silver and Japan bronze in the competition.

Earlier yesterday, the IOC said "legal consultations" had forced the postponement of the ceremony, but said it would go ahead eventually.

"A situation arose at short notice that requires legal consultation," IOC spokesman Mark Adams said. "Legal issues can sometimes drag on. You can bet your bottom dollar we are doing everything so that this situation can be resolved as soon as possible. I cannot give you any more details but we will do our utmost."

There were also no detailed comments from the ISU, ROC or International Testing Agency, which is in charge of doping control.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it would wait for official statements before commenting on the matter.

With four Russians, including 15-year-old Kamila Valieva, who landed the first quadruple jumps by a woman in Olympic competition, not attending their planned training session yesterday, the delay has raised more questions.

The only ROC skaters to train were team ice dancers Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov.

Some of the skaters involved in the team competition are also taking part in the men's singles, which finishes today, after which they would leave China.

According to website Inside The Games, a problem has arisen from a drug test conducted before Beijing 2022.

On the doping rumours, national figure skating team adviser and esteemed coach Tatiana Tarasova told Russian news agency Tass: "This cannot be. They can nod at us, but we are all clean."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE