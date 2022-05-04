Don't spin out of control

A number of hospitals have generally seen an uptick in the number of rhabdomyolysis cases in recent times, with the Singapore General Hospital's (SGH) emergency department seeing the average number of monthly exertional rhabdomyolysis - a breakdown of muscle from extreme physical exertion - cases increase from four in 2020 to 10 last year.

Rhabdomyolysis is essentially the breakdown of muscle tissues and the resultant leakage of their content into blood circulation. It can cause serious complications, including kidney failure or even death.