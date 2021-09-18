Don't look beyond drops of god

RACE 1 (1,650M)

1 Gameplayer Times has shown a liking for the dirt and his latest trial was nothing short of impressive. He has drawn well, too.

4 El Jefe has shown that racing on the dirt is no hindrance. He comes into this second-up, which bears close watching.

6 Fairy Floss proved a revelation on the dirt last season with four wins from his last six runs. He is favoured by the inside draw.

8 London Luckystar is next best.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

10 G One Excellent is better than his record suggests. He caught the eye on debut last season, finishing alongside some handy types.

5 Master Aqua is stepping out for the powerful David Hayes barn. He caught the eye in a recent trial.

11 Glenealy Generals is consistent.

9 Smart Idea is lightly raced. But it would not surprise to see him piece it all together.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

8 Mister Monte is drawn to find the front. From there, he could prove difficult to catch.

4 Turf Brilliant loves the surface, having won well two starts ago. He should get every opportunity from Gate 3.

11 Apolar Warrior is proving somewhat of an enigma. But his latest trial was impressive.

6 Lucky Puzzle should improve at his third try in the bottom grade.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

4 King Of The Court appears educated enough to suggest that he could win at his first try.

9 Lucky Maryknoll is on the rise. It would not surprise to see her win another race.

1 My Ecstatic has the class edge. The soft gate suits, especially with the big weight.

2 Courageous Knight is open to improvement.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

3 Super Elegance is suited to the distance. He has also proven to be very competitive in a higher grade event.

6 Robot Warrior is lightly raced, but not without his fair share of ability.

4 Decisive Action will need luck but should get it from Gate 2 with Zac Purton aboard.

1 Party Everyday has ability and has shown potential on the turf. He will be thereabouts.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

5 Beauty Spirit is a two-time course-and-distance winner in Class 3. He is down in class.

7 President's Choice, who closed off stoutly last start, is going over an extra 200m, which is a bonus.

13 Sunny Baby is another who looks set to benefit with the step-up in trip. He also has a light weight and a good gate.

6 Flying Victory has a bit of a class edge. Do not discount with Purton up.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

4 Leap Of Faith is ultra-consistent. The draw suits and he gets Joao Moreira on board.

1 California Ten mixes his form, but has shown ability. Top apprentice jockey Jerry Chau has a solid record for trainer Tony Cruz.

5 Enzemble surprised at 57-1 two starts ago when leading from the get-go. He will try the same again.

8 Entrusted logged a career-best second last start. The same performance has him in the mix.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

3 Drops Of God is a two-time winner from four starts. A supreme talent, this is his race to lose.

6 Star Of Yuen Long has more ability than his record suggests. He should lead to stake his claim.

1 Equaletta Blitz is stepping out for new trainer Douglas Whyte. He has ability and is worth watching.

9 Copartner Ambition will need luck from the rear of the field. Still, he owns a sharp turn of foot when required.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

2 Hall Of Champ looks well-placed. From Gate 3, he looks capable of a fourth course-and-distance success.

11 Perfect Pair is consistent and he slots in light. With Purton at the helm, he warrants respect.

1 Super Oasis closed off nicely last start. He is favoured from Gate 4.

13 Dragon Fortune is a talent. Must include.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

3 Super Football has class. He looks well-placed to make a winning return this season. He is a winner in this grade.

11 C P Brave is showing both brilliance and adolescence. He has the talent to match his quirks but can do a bit wrong. Expect a big finish.

4 Flying Quest can finish off from the good gate with an apprentice engaged.

5 Highland Fortune is next best.

