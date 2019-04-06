Don't look beyond Beauty Generation

RACE 1 (1,000M)

3 Beauty Charisma, with two wins from two starts in Australia, won a trial recently ahead of Group 1 winner Mr Stunning for his debut. 4 Champion Pride is a also recent trial winner on the dirt. He gets a 10lb (4.54kg) claimer Alfred Chan and can be in the money. 2 Orionids placed in a trial at Conghua. He scored three wins last season and is capable of going close. 8 Goko is a three-time winner over 1,000m at Sha Tin. He can be there.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

9 Supreme Plus was blocked for a run and crowded for room in the straight on debut last start, causing him to finish eighth. He deserves another chance. 7 Ezra was also badly blocked for a run last start. He flashed home to finish a narrow second and should win a race very soon. 4 Win Win has finished runner-up over this course and distance three times. He'll get his chance with Zac Purton engaged to ride. 14 Flying Noble gets down in the weights with 114lb on his back as well as Matthew Poon's 3lb claim. He's dual Class 5 winner who should get his chance.

RACE 3 (1,200M) GROUP 2 THE SPRINT CUP

1 Mr Stunning has won back-to-back Group 1 Hong Kong Sprints. He finished second to Beat The Clock in the Centenary Sprint Cup, but can turn the tables on him. 2 Beat The Clock, a Group 1 winner who has won seven from 19, needs a sit-and-sprint race which, in a small field, is hard to predict. 4 Winner's Way is a Group 3 winner over 1,200m at Sha Tin. He is capable of finding the placings. 3 Rattan is an honest galloper but seems better suited to 1,400m.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

4 Grade One gets a drop in distance to 1,200m, which suits. From the draw, he should get the gun run under Karis Teetan. 6 Smart Leader finished third in his most recent outing. He gets Joao Moreira again and has plenty of upside. 2 Best Alliance had excuses on debut. He'll use the gate 5 to sit on the speed, so expect improvement. 8 Green Card has turned his form around across his last two starts with a win and a second. The inside draw isn't ideal for him, but he's not without claims.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

13 Wayfoong Charmer closed in fourth last start over 1,000m at Sha Tin. He's ready to step up to 1,400m in what is a fairly weak Class 4. 9 Dragon Dance should find the rail and lead from the draw (6). He scored at 70-1 two starts ago. He'll make his own luck and, if he's in front alone, get his chance to control the tempo to suit himself. 2 Play Wise has placed in his last two starts. He's winless in Hong Kong from 14 starts, but he's suited by a drop back to 1,400m. 1 Guy Dragon got off the mark for a maiden Hong Kong win last start. He's been handed top weight (133lb) duties, but he's open to further improvement.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

12 War Lord looked impressive in a recent trial and he's doing everything to suggest that he is forward enough to win at his first race-day appearance. 4 Glenealy Generals won on debut last start up the straight. He's capable of winning again, as long as he handles the step-up to 1,200m. 3 Silver Fig gave away a headstart in his most recent performance to finish second on the dirt. He's a turf winner over 1,200m at Sha Tin. Expect improvement. 9 Diamond Brilliant placed third on debut. He's a must-include for the exotics.

RACE 7 (1,600M) GROUP 2 THE CHAIRMAN'S TROPHY

1 Beauty Generation is the clear top pick. A winner of his last seven races, including his last three at Group 1 level. He's Hong Kong's Horse of the Year who should be able to score a dominant win. 3 Conte should improve over the mile. One of the biggest horses in Hong Kong, the powerful galloper gave every indication that the extra 200m would suit. 8 Mission Tycoon led and won at 91-1 two starts ago. He'll do the same again and give himself every chance to fall into the placings. 9 Rise High was a last-start Class 1 winner. His latest trial was impressive, but this could be a bridge too far.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

5 Full Of Beauty can score his sixth consecutive win, despite meeting strong challengers. He's responded to every challenge thrown at him and, although this will be his toughest test to date, he's shown no signs of training off. From draw 2, he should get all the favours. 7 Refined Treasure slots in for second. He's an enormous talent who was a dominant winner over 1,000m up the straight. Queries, however, with him going around the bend, considering he is untested over 1,200m and the knee issues he had previously, are a slight concern. 3 Styling City made ground late in the Group 1 Centenary Sprint Cup. He's another who is more effective over 1,000m, but his recent trial was impressive, so he's a factor. 10 Water Diviner the best of the rest following a last-start second to Full Of Beauty.

RACE 9 (2,000M)

2 Waikuku slots narrowly missed last start in the Hong Kong Derby when second. He will find this much easier. He scored four consecutive wins before his runner-up effort. 4 Dark Dream won at his second start in Hong Kong over 2,000m at Sha Tin. He travelled wide in his most recent start to finish fourth. He'll bounce back with a good run. 7 Victory Boys has crafted an impressive record (34: 7-8-5) for trainer David Hall. He'll be thereabouts under Neil Callan. 9 Helene Charisma is another who has relished life at Conghua. He's won his last two at Happy Valley and, although this is a sharp step-up in class, he shouldn't be underestimated.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

11 Invincible Missile was narrowly run down by Super Star last start. He'll get his chance to atone for that. The booking of Moreira and the draw (8) should see him on the speed early. 13 Craig's Star displayed an excellent turn of foot to win in Class 4 last start. He steps up to Class 3, which is a slight concern, but he has ability. 1 Noble Steed has finished runner-up in three of his last four starts. He'll need to lug 133lb to victory, but Purton should ensure that he gets every chance. 3 Magnificent will lead from the draw. He dead-heated two starts ago as a 188-1 chance. Dylan Mo will find the front and make his own luck in the running.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club