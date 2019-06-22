Done with no regrets

With two-from-two winner Big Hearted scratched, it became obvious trainer Shane Baertschiger held the aces in last night’s main race – the $75,000 IRT Juvenile Stakes over 1,200m on the Long Course D.

The Australian trainer was well represented with last-start winners Boom Shakalaka and No Regrets and nice newcomer Free Fallin’ and won he did – but the race certainly went down to the wire in a thrilling three-way finish.

Boom Shakalaka and No Regrets fought a titanic battle up the long straight. The Leticia Dragontrained newcomer Mister Dynamo then made it very interesting when jockey Ben Thompson extricated his mount from behind the two leaders to swoop home in the third leg of the five-race Singapore Golden Horseshoe Series for two-yearolds.

A photo-finish had to be called. It showed No Regrets just a short head in front of Mister Dynamo, with a head to Boom Shakalaka.

Earlier, No Regrets had led by about half a length from Boom Shakalaka. Jockey A’Isisuhairi Kasim shook Boom Shakalaka to pop slightly ahead of No Regrets shortly after straightening but failed to kick clear. No Regrets lifted again in the final bit to win.

“I thought Boom Shakalaka had him done but he kicked. You know, they dictated the race. The other horse might have been unlucky, we got the bobbing,” said Baertschiger, adding that Boom Shakalaka might have hit the front a little too soon and got a little lost.

Powell said the idea was to lead from the inner-most gate .

“We kind of got there and got easy sectionals on him through the race, and I thought the other horse had him at the 300m. To his credit, he fought on very well,” he added.