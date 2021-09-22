'Domino effect' from pullouts: Pakistan

LAHORE • Pakistan have been let down by the "Western bloc" and the back-to-back pullouts by New Zealand and England could have a "domino effect" for cricket in the South Asian country, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has said.

England on Monday cancelled their men's and women's teams tour of Pakistan next month, citing the "mental and physical well-being" of their players.

It followed New Zealand's abrupt abandonment of their tour minutes before the opening fixture in Rawalpindi last Friday following a security alert from their government.

"I am very disappointed by England's withdrawal but it was expected because this Western bloc gets united unfortunately and tries to back each other," Raja, who took over as PCB chief earlier this month, said in a video statement.

"You can take any decision on the basis of security threat and perception. But there's a lesson for us.

"We go out of our way to accommodate and pamper these sides when they visit... from now on, we'll tour only when it serves our interest."

Raja also recalled how Pakistan toured England last year, agreeing to strict bio-secure conditions, and this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, but that support had not been reciprocated.

The former Pakistan captain added that there was a sense of anger in his country as New Zealand refused to share the exact threat, which necessitated a step that has far-reaching consequences for the hosts.

"It can have a domino effect. It can hit the tour by West Indies, and Australia are already reconsidering their tour next year," Raja said.

"England, Australia, New Zealand - they are part of one bloc. Who can we complain to? We thought they were our own but they haven't accepted us as theirs."

According to media reports, the PCB is facing a loss that could be anything between US$15 million and US$25 million (S$33.8 million) after the twin pullouts but Raja said that he was determined to claim compensation from New Zealand Cricket.

On hosting Zimbabwe and a second-string Bangladesh team to fill the void, Raja said the PCB would not resort to such "desperation".

However, the 59-year-old admitted Pakistan would have been treated better and avoid "being slighted" had PCB had more financial clout.

"We have to improve and expand our cricket economy so that these countries remain interested in playing us,"Raja said.

"They come to the Pakistan Super League where they don't get spooked or fatigued but collectively, they have a different mindset together towards Pakistan."

No international cricket was played in the country for six years following an attack on the Sri Lanka team by gunmen in 2009, with Pakistan holding the majority of their "home" matches in the United Arab Emirates.

Since 2019, they have had visiting teams from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

England are still scheduled to play three Tests in Pakistan at the end of next year and the England and Wales Cricket Board said it wanted to "emphasise an ongoing commitment to our main touring plans in Pakistan for 2022".

REUTERS