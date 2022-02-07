Domination needs to be backed up by points: Jones

LONDON • England coach Eddie Jones avoided any comment on his side giving away a late penalty try that proved decisive in last Saturday's Six Nations opening loss to Scotland, their second successive Calcutta Cup defeat.

However, he said the 20-17 scoreline at Murrayfield reflected the tight margins in Test rugby.

Scotland were awarded a 65th-minute penalty try after England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie batted away the ball to prevent a potential scoring opportunity by the hosts.

Not only did Cowan-Dickie's actions cost his side seven points - which were awarded to the Scots and wiped out the visitors' lead by the same margin - he was also yellow carded and sent to the sin bin for 10 key minutes.

It proved a crucial decision from New Zealand referee Ben O'Keeffe but Jones skirted questions about what he thought of the call.

"Wait for the video mate, it's coming out. I've got the production team on it now. It's called 'Rassie in love with'," he said, mocking last year's controversial video by South Africa director of rugby and 2019 World Cup-winning coach Rassie Erasmus.

His rant about the officiating during the British & Irish Lions tour earned him a two-month ban from governing body World Rugby.

It was all Jones would say about a key moment that allowed Scotland to come back and then go on and win the match with a late penalty from Finn Russell.

"We're massively disappointed we lost. But let's make it clear that Scotland deserve to win. But I thought we dominated a lot of the game. But we didn't get the points out of domination at the end of the game," Jones said.

"Rugby is (a) pretty simple game. When you dominate, you get points and you got to get enough to be ahead of the opposition at the end."

A contrite Cowan-Dickie said on social media yesterday: "Just want to apologise to all you supporters. I let myself and you guys down.

"Every time I play for my country I want nothing more than to make you guys proud... Looking forward to bouncing back next week!"

While Jones was left to rue the result and will look to bounce back against Italy away on Sunday, Scotland skipper Stuart Hogg saluted his side's resilience after they came from behind to record back-to-back Calcutta Cup wins for the first time since 1984.

"It's now about flipping that on its head and applying pressure and I think we did exactly that," he added, with the Scots looking for more success away to Wales on Saturday.

The reigning Six Nations champions were overwhelmed 29-7 by Ireland in Dublin in their opener.

"I don't think England got through multiple phases very often and we managed to stand firm," Hogg added.

Scotland boss Gregor Townsend also paid tribute to the impact of a capacity 67,000 crowd after last year's Six Nations was staged behind closed doors because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: "We missed the crowd at this fixture last year so to have them back in full voice was special."

