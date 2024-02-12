Dominant Ireland ease past Italy 36-0 in Six Nations

Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Ireland v Italy - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - February 11, 2024 Ireland's Calvin Nash scores a try REUTERS/Lorraine O'sullivan
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Ireland v Italy - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - February 11, 2024 Ireland's Robbie Henshaw in action with Italy's Manuel Zuliani and Mirco Spagnolo REUTERS/Lorraine O'sullivan
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Ireland v Italy - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - February 11, 2024 Italy's Gianmarco Lucchesi in action with Ireland's Andrew Porter REUTERS/Lorraine O'sullivan
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Ireland v Italy - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - February 11, 2024 Ireland's James Lowe in action REUTERS/Lorraine O'sullivan
DUBLIN - Ireland were far too strong for Italy on Sunday, making it two Six Nations' bonus point wins from two with a dominant 36-0 win at the Aviva Stadium that kept their hopes of defending their grand slam title firmly on track.

Tries from Jack Crowley, Dan Sheehan and Jack Conan put the hosts 19-0 up at halftime and hooker Sheehan secured the bonus point on 50 minutes as Italy struggled to cope with Ireland's big ball carriers and fast paced attack.

Ireland did not quite manage to cut loose after that and had to settle for tries from James Lowe and Calvin Nash, even with Tommaso Menoncello sin binned, as the benches emptied and the game petered out with job done for Andy Farrell's men.

After a 38-17 win in Paris in week one, Ireland stand two points clear of England at the top of the standings and streets ahead of the competition in the form table as they prepare to face Wales next in two weeks' time. REUTERS

