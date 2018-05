The Blaze Dolphins' Lee Pei Shan attempts a shot against the Sneakers Stingrays in the preliminary final yesterday. The Dolphins won 47-41 and will meet defending champions the Mission Mannas in the M1 Netball Super League grand final at the Toa Payoh Sports Hall on Saturday. The grand final will be a rematch of their semi-final last Saturday when the Mannas edged the Dolphins by one point in a 46-45 victory. Earlier yesterday, SRC Barracudas defeated Fier Orcas 56-50 to claim fifth spot.