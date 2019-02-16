Dolphins, stingrays dive into unknown

Champions Blaze Dolphins are aiming to be the first Netball Super League (NSL) team to win back-to-back titles since the Magic Marlins, who were champions from 2011-2013.

But, while they can count former Singapore internationals like Micky Lin, Premila Hirubalan and Chen Huifen among their ranks, the Dolphins are taking nothing for granted for the season-opener against the Sneakers Stingrays at Our Tampines Hub today.

Former national captain Lin said: "Every year, everything changes so I really don't know. With the inclusion of the Under-21 players, it may shift things a little, too."

She is referring to this campaign's rule change, which requires the six teams to field at least two U-21 players for at least half of each match.

She said: "It goes back to our training sessions the past few months. We're trying different combinations and a lot of it involves our U-21 players as well."

Stingrays coach Goh Seck Tuck has to strategise how best to utilise his four U-21 players .

NETBALL SUPER LEAGUE 2019 OPENING DAY 2pm Blaze Dolphins v Sneakers Stingrays 4pm Magic Marlins v Swifts Barracudas 6pm Llabten Narwhals v Mission Mannas VENUE Our Tampines Hub

He said: "Whether we win or not, it will be interesting. I'm all prepared for it as a coach and we never go into a game thinking we're going to lose.

"But it will really depend on the players - who's more geared up, who's stronger and who's hungrier."

Stingrays and national player Toh Kai Wei added: "The team have been focusing on strengthening connections and understanding on court. We've also put in extra time for fitness to ensure our bodies will be in an ideal state this weekend.

"I feel nervous, but I hope the adrenaline rush will help me perform to my best."

For new side Llabten Narwhals, who play the Mission Mannas today, coach Huang Po Chin is focusing on her team's improvement.

"As it's the first time we're competing as a team, we're looking at how the individuals come together and progress from there," said Huang, who is targeting a semi-final spot. "Our approach is to be consistent, regardless of who we're facing. If we can achieve our goal too, that will be great."