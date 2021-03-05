Dogged Yu gets deserved win

Trailing for the entire deciding game, she was down 4-1, then 9-7, before she faced a match point.

But national paddler Yu Mengyu refused to throw in the towel, and produced a stunning upset to beat Japan's world No. 11 Miu Hirano 3-2 (11-4, 6-11, 11-6, 7-11, 12-10) in the WTT Contender Doha round of 16 yesterday.

The 50th-ranked Singaporean next faces Thailand's world No. 41 Suthasini Sawettabut in the quarter-finals of the US$200,000 (S$266,300) tournament today.

National women's team head coach Hao Anlin told The Straits Times last night: "We prepared well and Mengyu was more decisive in the opening game. Hirano was more conservative and not as well-prepared mentally as Mengyu today.

"We had some issues with receiving in the decider which was how the fourth game was lost.

"We made adjustments and Mengyu played more courageously after going 4-1 down. As Mengyu's play became more stable, Hirano's became more erratic.

"It is good for Mengyu to eke out this tough win and taste the fruits of her hard work."

The victory represents a breakthrough for the 31-year-old after losing her last three meetings against the 2017 world championships women's singles bronze medallist, who is 11 years her junior.

Yu, who was part of the Republic's world team championship-winning side in 2010, said: "This win is a big confidence boost ahead of the Tokyo Olympics in July. I'm also glad to spot some areas I can still improve on."

Her triumph is more remarkable as she is nursing a chronic back injury and is also involved in the doubles event with Lin Ye.

On Wednesday, they beat Qatar's Maha Ali and Maryam Ali 3-0 (11-2, 11-3, 11-5) in the round of 16, before being beaten by South Korea's Jeon Ji-hee and Yang Ha-eun 3-0 (11-8, 11-6, 11-9) yesterday.

Yu said: "I've lost 3kg since coming to Qatar.

"I played through three qualifiers so I'm definitely tired, and this inevitably affects my agility and reflexes.

"But this is something athletes have to face and I can only stay positive, try to recover as best as I can and replenish with fluids and protein."

She faces a familiar foe in Suthasini. They are tied at 1-1 in previous international encounters with the Thai winning their last match 4-3 at the 2015 Czech Open.

Yu however, has actually won in their last three meetings in the Japan T-League in the past two years.

"I will surely take her seriously. Players who make the top eight are usually have good form and momentum. We will do our best and I hope to be fruitful in my following matches," she said.