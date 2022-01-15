Do not rule out Celavi on turf

Nine starts on the Polytrack for seven wins, a second and a fourth. Three starts on the turf for a third, an eighth (in Group 3) and a 12th (in Group 1).

The records speak for themselves, right?

But trainer Michael Clements will still not rule out last-start Group 3 Merlion Trophy winner Celavi in her fourth turf attempt in today's $100,000 Kranji Stakes A race over 1,200m (4pm).

He believes racing statistics can be just numbers at times. They do not always add up.

"She ran on turf three times without winning, but I think it's fair to say she wasn't right then. She wasn't at her best," said the 2020 Singapore champion, who opened his 2022 account last Saturday with The Shadow, South Of The River and Mortal Engine.

"Now that she has come to hand in the last six months and produced her best racing of late, I feel there is no real reason why she should not go well on turf.

"Breeding-wise, she should be okay on turf as well. No doubt, she's more proven on Polytrack.

"But, if she's going as well as she's been of late, it's worth having another go and we can then see how she goes."

Well, that is a brave call. Let us hope Clements is right.

But the turf is just one of Celavi's hurdles. The opposition also looks strong, even though it is just a small field of eight runners.

"Kharisma and Makkem Lad are two horses who are in form, plus they have good turf form," said Clements.