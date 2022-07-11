Djokovic teaches Kyrgios that composure counts

You fire 30 aces against the man on the other side of the net and he barely blinks. Your best he absorbs. Your pantomime he ignores. This is what Novak Djokovic does to Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon on Sunday. Defeat not just by backhand or forehand but eventually by composure.

Kyrgios lets go his temper, words and memorable shots. Djokovic - barring a little tetchiness - holds his tongue, focus and nerves. In his very first answer later, Kyrgios will say of the Serb: "He's just really composed. In big moments it feels like he was never rattled."