Diving-Olympic champion Quan doubtful for Asian Games due to injury

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

June 5 - China's three-time Olympic gold medallist Quan Hongchan could miss the Asian Games in September after injury ruled her out of national team trials this week.

Quan was not included in the entry list for the trials, scheduled from June 11 to 13, which will help determine China's squad for the Games in Japan.

The 19-year-old has reportedly been struggling with tibia and ankle injuries for several months, with her home province Guangdong confirming in April that she was undergoing recovery.

Quan, who won Olympic gold in the women's 10-metre platform at the 2021 Tokyo Games aged 14, added two more golds at the Paris Games in 2024 in the individual and synchronised events.

However, injuries have limited her appearances, with the diver last competing internationally in May last year at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup Super Final in Beijing, where she won a silver in the 10-metre platform individual event and gold alongside Chen Yuxi in the synchronised competition.

The Asian Games will run from September 19 to October 4. REUTERS