Diving: Host of world class divers to feature at November's Fina Grand Prix Singapore

SINGAPORE - After pipping China's Wang Zewei to the gold medal in the men's 10m platform event at last month's Asian Diving Championships, Jonathan Chan is looking forward to a rematch with his Chinese foe.

The duo will feature at the Nov 22-24 Fina Diving Grand Prix Singapore, which has attracted more than 60 divers from 14 countries.

Among the stars are China's 2015 world champion (10m synchronised mixed) Tai Xiaohu and his compatriot Huang Xiaohui, 2014 Asian Games silver medallist (women's 10m platform) and the reigning Commonwealth Games champion (women's 10m platform) Melissa Wu.

Austria, France, Switzerland and Puerto Rico will also be participating in next month's competition at the OCBC Aquatic Centre for the first time.

At the Bukit Jalil National Aquatic Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Chan's score of 407.90 was enough to beat Wang (393.45) and topping the podium also secured him a place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

It was a historic feat for the 22-year-old, who became the Republic's first diver to qualify for the Summer Games.

He said: "I am definitely relishing the opportunity to compete once again with Wang, and to pit myself against the other world class divers.

"Win or lose, it will be another learning experience for me as I prepare for the Olympics next year."

He will be joined by national teammates and twins Mark and Timothy Lee at the Grand Prix in Singapore.

Singapore Swimming Association's vice-president for diving William Lee said: "We are thrilled to welcome a record number of world class divers from around the globe. It is also a very exciting time for our local fans to come and cheer for Jonathan Chan."

Tickets are available at sportshub.com.sg/finadiving.