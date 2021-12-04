Disgraced ex-athletics chief Diack dies at 88

DAKAR • Lamine Diack, the former head of athletics' world governing body who was convicted of corruption last year, died at home in Senegal yesterday at the age of 88, his son told Reuters.

Diack led the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) - now renamed World Athletics - from 1999 to 2015. He was later found guilty of running a clique that covered up Russian doping in return for millions of dollars in bribes.

A French court sentenced him to four years in prison of which two were suspended, and fined him €500,000 (S$774,360), but he was never jailed.

Diack, who was also a powerful figure at the International Olympic Committee, remained under house arrest in France and was released on bail in May after Senegalese Premier League side Jaraaf de Dakar, where he was club president, paid a bond of just over US$600,000 (S$822,580) to allow him to leave.

"He died at home around 2am of a natural death," said his son, Papa Massata Diack. Awa Diack, his niece, also said: "Yes, I confirm. My uncle Lamine Diack passed away Thursday to Friday night."

Diack's lawyers had said he was in poor health and would die if sent to jail. He was convicted of multiple charges of corruption, including accepting €3.2 million in bribes from Russian athletes to cover up their doping results so that they could still compete.

Judge Rose-Marie Hunault, who sentenced Diack, said then that he had "undermined the values of athletics and the fight against doping" with his actions.

Papa, who worked as an IAAF marketing consultant, was also convicted of siphoning off US$15 million to his companies while his father led the IAAF and was sentenced to five years' jail in absentia.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS