Discipline key for England as they take on Fiji in final Rugby World Cup warm-up

LONDON – Discipline will be the key aspect England will be working on when they play their final Rugby World Cup warm-up test against Fiji at the weekend, veteran scrum half Danny Care said on Tuesday.

England’s preparations for the tournament in France which starts in September have been overshadowed by red cards in successive internationals for captain Owen Farrell and No. 8 Billy Vunipola, who both had disciplinary hearings on Tuesday.

Farrell is banned for England’s opening two games of the World Cup, while Vunipola received a three-Test suspension that will be shortened to two games if he attends tackling school. That means Vunipola will at least miss England’s World Cup opener.

World Rugby had appealed against the decision of a disciplinary panel to downgrade Farrell’s red card to a yellow after his high tackle on Wales’ Taine Basham on Aug 12. Vunipola, the only specialist No. 8 in Steve Borthwick’s World Cup squad, was shown a red for a dangerous tackle against Ireland last Saturday.

Borthwick rounded on Farrell’s critics last week, stating that he was the victim of “personal attacks” on his “character”.

However, Care took a different tact, saying: “We are not going out there to try and be ill-disciplined but we have to learn from it.

“We are working on our tackle technique every day. We get referees in every day who are trying to help us out,” he added.

Asked if the red cards created uncertainty in the England camp ahead of their final preparations, Cane said: “It has but then it hasn’t... there are players itching to get out there on Saturday and try and win a game and prepare as well for France.

“We know what’s coming with Fiji, and discipline is the key thing we’ve talked about all week. You’re a better team if you’ve got 15 men on the pitch.”

Care praised the attitude of fly half Farrell, who was initially found not guilty by World Rugby’s independent panel last week.

It was a shock decision that the governing body appealed, and as a result Farrell was handed a four-match ban, including England’s first two World Cup games, on Tuesday.

“It has been a lot for Owen to deal with,” Care added. “The way he has handled everything that has been thrown at him has been exceptional.