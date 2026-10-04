‘Disappointing’ as South Korea flag mishap sees Asian Games end on sour note

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South Korea players celebrate after beating Japan 1-0 to win the Asian Games football gold medal on Oct 3.

TOYOTA CITY, Japan – South Korea’s Asian Games football captain called it “disappointing” after the country’s flag appeared to get stuck during the victory ceremony following their win over hosts Japan.

Eom Ji-sung scored the only goal as South Korea won a fourth straight title with a 1-0 victory over Japan in the final at Toyota Stadium near Nagoya on the evening of Oct 3 .

However, footage of the victory ceremony afterwards showed ceremonial officials struggling to raise South Korea’s flag on the flagpole, sparking boos from South Korean fans.

“I believe an awards ceremony should be an occasion for celebration,” said captain Lee Gi-hyuk, according to Yonhap News Agency.

“We worked so hard to get here, so it was disappointing that they couldn’t even properly unfurl the flag.

“I imagine the players, as well as the fans who came all this way to support us, must have been unhappy about it too.”

According to South Korean media, the flag was eventually raised properly, but only after the national anthem ended.

The Games in Aichi-Nagoya, which close later on Oct 4 , have been dogged by organisational issues over accommodation and transport.

South Korea were also victims of a mix-up when the national anthem for North Korea was played for the South’s hockey team.

South Korean Olympic officials have been outspoken in their criticism of how the Games have been run.

Ryu Seung-min, president of the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee, said during the first week: “If I were to give them a grade, it would be an F.” AFP