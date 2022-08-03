DIROY'S DOUBLE THROW JOY

After two silver medals at the 2017 Asean Para Games (APG), Diroy Noordin finally stood on top of the Games podium in Solo, Indonesia yesterday, winning gold in the men's shot put F40/41.

He threw 9.91m to finish ahead of Indonesian Ansyari (9.03m) and Vietnam's Tran Van (9.01m).

While the status of the result is still unofficial on the APG website, it would be the 30-year-old's first triumph at the regional multi-sport event once ratified.

He finished second in both the shot put and javelin in Kuala Lumpur in 2017.

Diroy's win in the shot put came after he picked up the bronze in the javelin F40/41 with 26.18m on Monday. Organisers deemed it official only a day later.

He delivered a clutch final effort after three straight foul attempts.

While he felt the foul throws were valid, Diroy added he did not let them rattle him and remained calm.

"I still focused for the next throws and I did very well with that one throw at the end that got me on the podium and the medal," he said.

Diroy's gold was Singapore's third at the APG, following wins by swimming siblings Colin and Sophie Soon in the men and women's SB12 100m breaststroke events, respectively, on Monday.

Swimmer Darren Chan, 19, also added another medal for Team Singapore yesterday by winning bronze in the men's S14 50m butterfly.

Teammate Jeremiah Liauw set a national record in the men's 50m breaststroke SB5, clocking 1min 2.03sec despite finishing last among five competitors.

The Republic have a chance of adding another title tomorrow, when archer Nur Syahidah Alim takes on Thailand's Praphaporn Homjanthuek in the final of the women's individual compound.

Syahidah, 36, is aiming for her third straight APG gold in the event, having won in 2015 and 2017. She had also won gold in the mixed team event in 2015. The 2019 edition of the APG was cancelled due to the pandemic.

She had beaten another Thai, Phannibha Srathongmaew 141-128 in the semi-finals yesterday.

Syahidah said the elements in Solo have been challenging, but she was able to overcome them.

Commenting on her semi-final, she said: "There was a bit of problem with the wind but I still kept my cool and my focus and focused on my coach's voice, my form and my process. Overall, I'm happy with it going well.

"Going to the final, I'm just going to do my best and focus on what I need to do, like my form and my process."

UNFAZED

There was a bit of problem with the wind but I still kept my cool and my focus and focused on my coach's voice, my form and my process.

''

NUR SYAHIDAH ALIM, Singapore archer, on her 141-128 win over Thai Phannibha Srathongmaew in the women's individual compound semi-final yesterday.