Difficult weather hits major yacht race

SYDNEY • More than a quarter of the boats competing in the Sydney to Hobart yacht race had retired by yesterday morning after high winds and rough seas hammered the fleet off the coast of New South Wales overnight.

Mainsails were damaged and forestays broken as southerly winds of up to 30 knots forced 24 of the 88 boats out of the 1,170km race, which started in Sydney Harbour on Sunday, and is considered one of the world's toughest ocean sporting events.

That number was cut down to 59 by yesterday afternoon, as competitors peeled off after suffering damage or minor injuries to crew.

Despite the treacherous conditions, the three 30-metre super maxis led the fleet down the coast towards Bass Strait in a tight race for line honours.

LawConnect held off Black Jack and SHK Scallywag to emerge as the race leader yesterday, with the slightly shorter Stefan Racing, measuring 24m, also in the mix.

The first yachts are expected to arrive in the capital of the island state of Tasmania today.

Two of the overnight retirements were forced by injuries to crew, but race organisers said they were not serious.

"Last night wasn't too bad, the breeze got up a bit and it was pretty wet for a while. We managed to get through," Ty Oxley of LawConnect said.

Safety protocols for the race were markedly improved after a major storm sank five boats, killing six sailors, in the 1998 edition. Weather is a critical factor in the race down Australia's east coast to Hobart.

Although the first yacht to reach the finishing line grabs the most public attention, the main prize for the sailors is regarded as the handicap honours, which take into account the size of the yachts.

