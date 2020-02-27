Difficult switch that pays off

When she was still a competitive swimmer, Constance Lien did not have to look far for guidance. She often turned to her mother, former breaststroke national record holder Yuen Shuang Ching, for advice on what it took to be a champion.

But when she made the switch to jiu-jitsu five years ago, the path ahead was less straightforward.

The 20-year-old said: "In swimming, I would always rely on my mum to tell me what to do. But for jiu-jitsu, I didn't really have anyone to guide me and push me when needed at that time, so it was up to me.

"It was hard but at the same time, it was fun because I felt like I was in control. But the scary part was not knowing whether I was doing the right thing or whether I was training enough or too much."

A self-described perfectionist, the initial uncertainty was tricky to deal with. Apart from figuring out if she was getting adequate practice, she also had to learn about the type and frequency of strength and conditioning training needed, as well as change her diet because cutting weight is a key component of mixed martial arts.

Jiu-jitsu is also a niche sport in Singapore, with SEA Games team manager May Ooi noting after Lien's win that it is "not even a national sports association yet" and has "zero funding".

As such, Lien's parents have had to cover the bulk of the cost of training, competitions and equipment. Competing at last May's World Championships in Los Angeles came up to about $10,000, while equipment such as the gi she wears can cost more than $200.

But in the end, Lien, who trains at Evolve MMA, was confident that she had made the right choice to step away from swimming after a decade.

She said: "When I was in swimming, I was constantly criticising myself, but now I have a support system that's always focusing on my happiness."

It has paid off with Lien notching various milestones in recent years.

She clinched a silver in her debut at the 2018 Asian Games, before becoming the blue belt featherweight (under 58.5kg) world champion at the Brazilian Jiu-jitsu World Championships last May.

Lien wrapped up the year with a gold medal in the women's ne-waza U-62kg category at the SEA Games in the Philippines.

For her grit and achievements, she was named The Straits Times Athlete of the Year yesterday.

She is the first combat sport athlete to win the annual award, which was launched in 2008 and is backed by F&N's 100Plus.

"I feel really grateful and it feels so surreal. I want to thank my family, coaches, training partners and supporters for making this possible," said Lien. "Without them, I wouldn't be receiving this award."

Lien, who hopes to study sports science at Nanyang Technological University this year, will continue training and participating in local tournaments and is excited about her new role as a Sport Singapore ambassador, which she took on last September.

Reinventing herself from a swimmer to jiu-jitsu exponent was not easy and she hopes to share her experiences with others.

She said: "I neglected my purpose. I want to not just define myself by my achievements and my sport, but who I am as a person."

Another athlete whose perseverance paid off was ST's Young Athlete of the Year winner, Outram Secondary's Ardi Zulhilmi Mohamed Azman.

The 16-year-old, who is the first swimmer to win the award, was feted for his perseverance in the B Division boys' 1,500m freestyle final at last April's Schools National Swimming Championships.

Then, he fell ill midway through the race and vomited at the 800m mark. But instead of stopping, he continued racing and eventually claimed the gold medal.

Two months later, he bagged a bronze in the 200m freestyle (1:55.23) at the Asean School Games in Semarang, Indonesia.

Ardi said: "I'm quite surprised that I got the award. I never expected to be the winner. I'm very proud of myself because all my hard work has paid off and I'm thankful to my parents, school, coaches and friends for supporting me, whether it was for swimming or studies."

ST sports editor Lee Yulin said: "Constance and Ardi both embody the values that this award treasures.

"Constance for being a trailblazer despite being in a sport that is not mainstream and does not enjoy widespread support, and Ardi for ploughing ahead in his race despite being ill midway through."