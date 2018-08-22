Diaz lifts her way to gold and jackpot

JAKARTA • Hidilyn Diaz won the Philippines' first gold medal of the Asian Games and "proud Indonesian" Eko Yuli Irawan triumphed for the hosts on a pulsating day of weightlifting action yesterday.

Diaz, the silver medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, pipped Turkmenistan's Kristina Shermetova by just 1kg to win the women's 53kg class and, according to the Panay News website, she will receive 5 million pesos (S$128,292) for her exploits.

The 27-year-old revealed that the pressure of being the favourite had almost got to her.

"It was pressure for me for many months," said Diaz, who raised 92kg in the snatch and 115kg in the clean-and-jerk for a 207kg total. "Everyone expected me to win a gold medal.

"For months, I couldn't sleep but, with positive people surrounding me, I got through it."

Earlier Irawan, also a runner-up in Rio, dominated the men's 62kg to take Indonesia's first weightlifting gold of the Games in front of President Joko Widodo - the first time the 29-year-old veteran had set foot on the top step of the podium at a major event.

"I'm a proud Indonesian and pleased for the country to win gold," said Irawan, who has won multiple medals in his career stretching back to his bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, after collecting the gold from Mr Joko.

"I feel like everything I have fought for, I have now finally achieved."

Having achieved one of his stated career aims of lifting both the Asian and Olympic titles, he has set sights on the other half.

"I'm very thankful to my coach and team, also the people where I am from, for supporting me," said the Lampung, Sumatra, native. "I want to win gold in Tokyo 2020."

His almost-flawless performance of strength and control was capped by a 170kg lift in the clean-and-jerk for a winning total of 311kg - raising the roof at the 2,000-capacity Jakarta International Expo.

Amid screams from the home fans, he saluted Mr Joko before breaking into a smile and flashing a thumbs-up sign.

Vietnam's Trinh van Vinh (299kg) won the silver and Uzbekistan's Adkhamjon Ergashev (298kg) took the bronze.

