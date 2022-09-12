Diaz goes out in blaze of glory

LAS VEGAS - Nate Diaz has been in two of the top four biggest pay-per-view bouts in Ultimate Fighting Championship history, pulling in around US$170 million (S$237 million) from subscribing viewers.

Both bouts were against Conor McGregor, the mixed martial arts promotion's biggest star, and the first remains the most memorable as the American handed the Irishman his first loss in the UFC via submission in 2016.

Those fights elevated Diaz from a cult hero to one of their biggest stars and he has gone on to headline more fights, including UFC 244, which saw him take on compatriot Jorge Masvidal for the ceremonial "BMF" belt in 2019.

His popularity stems from never veering away from his gangster persona - the 37-year-old grew up poor on the gang-afflicted streets of Stockton, California - and on Saturday, he went out on his own terms, just like throughout his career.

Diaz scored a fourth-round submission win over compatriot Tony Ferguson at UFC 279, winning the last fight of his UFC deal in a wild bout that capped off an extraordinary week for the promotion.

A backstage brawl between Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland caused Thursday's press conference to be cut short, and the card was thrown into disarray a day later when Chimaev missed the welterweight limit for his proposed main event fight against Diaz.

That miss forced a reshuffle that saw Ferguson step up to meet Diaz while Chimaev took on Holland instead.

The rescheduled main event, however, did not disappoint as Diaz picked Ferguson, 38, apart for the first three rounds before sinking a guillotine choke in the fourth to end the fight before a sold-out crowd at the T-Mobile Arena.

Along with his brother and fellow fighter Nick, Diaz has had plenty of squabbles with the UFC and its president Dana White over fighter purses, opponent match-ups and his advocacy for marijuana usage. But the veteran said it was water under the bridge as he confirmed his exit with a 21-13 record.

"All I know it's been a love-hate relationship with me and the UFC the whole time I've been in this organisation but, at the end of the day, I love the UFC," Diaz added.

On his plans, he took a pot shot at McGregor, revealing his intention to do a crossover bout, with rumours rife of a potential million-dollar fight against YouTuber-turned boxer Jake Paul.

"I want to get out of the UFC for a minute and show these UFC fighters how to take over and own another sport... I'm gonna go out there, take over another profession... and then I'll be right back here to get a UFC title," Diaz said.

Paul also teased a possible match-up, posting on social media: "Nate Diaz is going into the sport of boxing, I wonder who he should fight."

McGregor initially praised Diaz's career, calling him "a bona fide superstar goer", and expressed his desire for a trilogy fight but his mood soured after being insulted.

The 34-year-old tweeted: "Please, you're nothing without me. Respect, please. I'd slap you around handy. And Tony easy. I'd have sawed Tony in half. Two ham ball heads. Respect the king."

On the undercard, Chimaev was roundly booed as he entered the octagon. But the Chechnya-born Swede took no heed as he choked out Holland in the first round of their catchweight fight.

The 28-year-old, who remains undefeated in 12 bouts, later goaded the baying crowd, saying: "I'm the most dangerous guy here.

"I'm coming for everyone. I kill everyone, I'm going to go through everyone, no one can stop me!"

