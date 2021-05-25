Diamond League opener throws up big surprises

GATESHEAD • Dina Asher-Smith shocked American sprint sensation Sha'Carri Richardson to win the women's 100m, as Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis suffered a rare defeat in the first Diamond League meet of the season on Sunday.

The north-eastern English city of Gateshead stepped in to host the pre-Olympic event after Rabat pulled out because of Covid-19 restrictions in Morocco.

There are only six Diamond League meets after Gateshead before the Olympic Games in Tokyo, which start on July 23.

After a 2020 season badly disrupted by the pandemic, there is no shortage of athletes in search of top-quality competition.

Britain's Asher-Smith started the final strongly in wet and cool conditions and crossed the line to take gold in a time of 11.35 seconds, with Richardson second in 11.44sec, while Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou was third in 11.48sec.

The strong field for the final in Gateshead also included Jamaican 100m world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who finished fourth, and Blessing Okagbare of Nigeria.

It was the kind of statement Asher-Smith desired after taking a prolonged absence from the track following her 200m gold at the 2019 world championships in Doha.

"I was really happy to start my 100m season with a win," she said.

"It was far from ideal conditions (but) this is good practice for staying in the moment.

"It is essential to race the best. The only way to get race-fit is to race the best in the world. These are the type of races you want to be in."

In the pole vault, American Sam Kendricks beat Sweden's Duplantis - who set an indoor pole vault world record of 6.18m in Glasgow last year - clearing 5.74m, 19cm higher than his opponent.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway justified his favourite tag in the 1,500m, winning in 3min 36.27sec, while Kamila Licwinko of Poland won the women's high jump with a best of 1.91m ahead of Russian three-time world champion Mariya Lasitskene, trailing in fourth place.

5.55m

Sweden's Armand Duplantis, who holds the indoor pole vault world record of 6.18m, cleared just 5.55m at the Diamond League meet.

Elsewhere, veteran American sprinter Isiah Young upset compatriot and 200m world champion Noah Lyles at the Boston Games track meet on Sunday, romping to victory in the 100m with a time of 9.94sec.

Lyles, who has his eyes set on a sprint double in Tokyo, never recovered after a slow start, coming home second in 10.10sec in overcast conditions on the temporary track.

Young, 31, raced at the 2012 London Olympics but failed to make the team for Rio 2016. Both will be chasing a place on the US squad at the national Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon next month.

In other races, Canada's Jerome Blake took the 200m in 19.89sec and the women's 200m was won by Bahamian Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo with a time of 22.08sec. American world champion Grant Holloway cruised home first in 13.20sec in the 110m hurdles.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE