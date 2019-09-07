Destin to win Race 6

RACE 1 (1,200M)

6 Exponents' recent trial suggests he is ready to fire first-up.

1 Corre Rapido has returned in top order after a number of nice course-and-trip wins last season.

2 Fortune Happiness should receive a soft run in transit with his draw.

5 Dating can be expected to improve down in grade.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

2 Such A Happiness returns first-up following an impressive trial success on the dirt.

3 Sunny Power's draw should afford him every opportunity.

7 Indigenous Star has trialled well and there's no reason to suggest his good form won't continue.

9 California Legend is a place chance with no weight on his back.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

12 Big Bully is winless but his final three runs of last season suggest he is nearing a breakthrough win.

5 Joy Master has a top-three chance if his condition holds.

4 Lotus Breeze could push forward to make his presence felt early.

1 Blazing Partners makes his Class 5 debut in search of his first win. A chance against weaker company.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

3 Big Fortune impressed in his latest trial and the soft draw should ensure he's given every chance.

6 Aurora Pegasus has been competitive in his only two starts. Kept fit, he remains a big watch.

7 Mischievous Sundae will get into the race from the low draw.

5 Supreme Plus is next best.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

1 Touch Of Luck turned his form around after switching stables and is destined for Class 3 racing.

5 Gunnar comes into this off two runner-up efforts. His recent trial suggests he's ready for it.

9 Promise Kept displayed plenty of early talent before suffering a number of injuries.

3 Sky Treasure has drawn awkwardly but his best is up to this.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

9 Destin is a consistent customer. If he's held his condition, he's the one to beat.

1 Witness Hunter is a two-time Class 4 winner. He's expected to fire early following his latest trial.

10 Diamond Legend is consistent. His last win came over this course and distance last season.

8 Chaparral Star was racing honestly last season and should be around the mark.

Race 7 (1,200M)

6 Victoriam is aiming for his third straight win. His latest trial indicates his readiness to win first-up.

8 Invincible Missile is a winning chance if he's closer in the run.

11 Fantastic Fabio is the likely race leader. He's drawn well and he should have every chance.

5 Solar Wai Wai, a two-time winner, has shaped up in this grade previously. He bears close watching.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

9 Loving A Boom is worth a chance following an impressive trial.

11 Sunny Boy is one of those likely to roll forward and lead. He'll be thereabouts in the finish.

2 Yee Cheong Baby is undefeated. He should also roll forward to ensure there is a genuine tempo.

3 Elusive State won four consecutive races in his first campaign. He can run well again in what is a fairly competitive affair.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

4 Winner Supreme is a speed machine. He'll find the front with the inside draw.

2 Coby Oppa is a three-time dirt winner. He's racing well and has a few more ratings points in hand.

8 Silver Fig has trialled impressively and is capable of winning from the soft gate.

9 Utopia Life has trialled well leading into this. He's a chance.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

8 Cool Team may be winless across five starts, but he has displayed an electrifying turn of foot at times. If he finds that form, he's an excellent chance to break through.

11 Craig's Star has been a model of consistency. His record is hard to ignore and it's only a matter of time before he wins at Class 3 level.

2 Follow Me is a two-time course-and-distance winner. If he can overcome the draw, he's a major player.

9 Lucky Time got off the mark two starts ago. He's another who has drawn poorly but can figure with even luck.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club