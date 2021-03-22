Despite flak, Jones insists he can fix England

DUBLIN • Eddie Jones was adamant he was still the right man to coach England after his reigning Six Nations champions ended this year's tournament in fifth place with a chastening 32-18 loss to Ireland in Dublin.

Saturday's reverse was England's third defeat in a competition that started with an 11-6 loss to Scotland - the Scots' first win over their arch-rivals at Twickenham since 1983.

England were also beaten 40-24 by Wales and this was the first time since the 1976 Five Nations that they had lost to all three Celtic nations in the same campaign.

And it was only the fourth occasion that England had lost three matches in a Six Nations, something that last happened under Jones in 2018.

Last year the Australian, who led England to the 2019 World Cup final where they lost to South Africa, signed a new contract extension that is set to see him coach the side at the 2023 edition in France.

"It was a difficult game for us," the 61-year-old said after Saturday's match. "But we still know where we are going."

Asked if he was still getting through to his players, he replied: "Most definitely mate, I don't think that's the issue.

"If I thought that was the issue I wouldn't be coaching the team."

He insisted that the team were going through a transition, "with two years before the World Cup".

But one of his predecessors, Clive Woodward, believes Jones must be held accountable for their disastrous Six Nations campaign.

"It's time for Eddie Jones to look in the mirror, not the window," the 65-year-old wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

"Somebody at the Rugby Football Union (RFU) needs to ask some sharp questions of him. There is no respected rugby 'brain' asking the difficult questions.

"What's going on? Why have England produced only one decent performance? Why is the England team not reflective of the fantastic talent we see in the Premiership?

"There is so much England need to address and they need to start right now."

Woodward, who guided England to victory in the 2003 World Cup by beating home team Australia in the final, said England had paid the price for complacency.

"Somebody at the RFU needed to badly investigate what went wrong in the World Cup final instead of automatically handing Jones another contract," he wrote.

"An inquest was needed. It was all too congratulatory when England returned from Japan and English rugby has paid a heavy price."

