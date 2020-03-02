Deontay vows to 'rise again' for Fury-Wilder trilogy

LOS ANGELES • Dethroned world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has exercised his contractual rematch clause and will fight Tyson Fury a third time, according to media reports on Saturday night.

This was reported in Yahoo Sports and BT Sport, which cited promoters Bob Arum and Frank Warren, and the fight will happen later this year.

Their first contest in December 2018 ended in a draw and the news comes a week after Fury stopped Wilder in the seventh round of their heavyweight title rematch in Las Vegas, capturing the World Boxing Council belt and inflicting his opponent's first loss in the process.

Despite clamour for a unification fight between undefeated Fury and fellow Briton Anthony Joshua, who holds the other three belts in the division, Wilder was widely expected to exercise his contractual right for a rematch - likely to take place by July.

In a video message posted on social media on Friday evening, the 34-year-old promised to return "in a few months".

"I will rise again," he stated. "I will be back. We will rise like a phoenix from the ashes and regain the title. I'll see you in a few months. For the war has just begun."

He also said that he would keep co-trainer Mark Breland in his corner, despite earlier hints that he was ready to part company with his compatriot, who threw in the towel against Fury, leading to the technical knockout decision.

"I'm a warrior. I feel the same way I felt on fight night - if I have to go out, I want to go out on my shield," Wilder said. "But I understand that my corner and my team has my best interest at heart.

"Mark Breland is still a part of Team Wilder and our team looks forward to preparing for the rematch."

With the rematch option activated, Joshua is now set to go ahead with his mandatory International Boxing Federation bout with Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev in June.

And Arum, who also told website Ringside Reporter that the Fury-Wilder fight "would be before the Olympics (which starts on July 24)", believes the first heavyweight unification fight since Britain's Lennox Lewis claimed all four belts in 2000 may not be as glamorous as many fans are expecting.

He said: "I guarantee Pulev will knock out Joshua like Fury knocked out Wilder. I will look at a Pulev-Fury fight to unify the belts at the end of the year."

Should the unification bout come to fruition, Fury's wife, Paris, is hoping that will be the final one of her husband's career.

She told the Daily Mirror yesterday: "He's in the ring with supreme boxers and it is a dangerous sport. We both know the risks.

"If they put all the belts on the line, it would be such an amazing fight. I'd like him to take that one fight and retire undefeated.

"He can't go undefeated forever. I wouldn't like to see him continue for too long and get hurt. I wouldn't like to see him lose his record chasing money or fame. He doesn't need that. He's already cemented his name in the history books."

