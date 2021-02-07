'Deja vu' 2021 season

Hariss Harun is struck by the feeling of deja vu. Almost a year ago, the footballer was stuck indoors recovering from knee surgery during Singapore's circuit breaker and had to do most of his physiotherapy sessions remotely while the Malaysia Super League (MSL) season was suspended.

The Johor Darul Ta'zim skipper now finds himself in a similar position as Malaysia is under a second movement control order (MCO) and, instead of being on the pitch for pre-season training, he is relying on Zoom sessions to stay fit.