Defensive nous helps Fiji win 7s World Cup

CAPE TOWN -Two tries in the opening two minutes propelled Olympic champions Fiji to a 29-12 victory over New Zealand in the final of the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town on Sunday.

Joseva Talacolo and Kaminieli Rasaku scored early to put the Kiwis, who had won the previous two titles, on the back foot, before Elia Canakaivata, Filipe Sauturaga and Pilipo Bukayaro added further tries in the one-sided decider.

This is the third World Cup win for the Fijians, but a first since 2005 as they made up for the disappointment of losing the Commonwealth Games final to South Africa in Birmingham in July.

"It was a huge performance, the boys have been fantastic the whole weekend," Fiji coach Ben Gollings said. "Everyone knows us for an attacking game, but the key for us is also to stop the tries against us.

"Yesterday and today were huge defensive performances, they (the players) have run themselves into the ground. We knew we let ourselves down in the Commonwealth Games final and we targeted this one."

Australia claimed the women's competition for the first time since 2009 with a dramatic 24-22 victory over holders New Zealand to secure a unique hat-trick of Commonwealth Games, World Series and World Cup titles in a single year.

New Zealand trailed by two scores with three minutes left on the clock but tries from Shiray Kaka and Alena Saili gave them the chance to pull level.

Tenika Willison then missed what she will feel was a relatively simple conversion from the second of those tries and the opportunity to take the game to extra time was lost.

"We spoke about the 2009 squad today and doing it for them and for everybody back home," Australia co-captain Charlotte Caslick said.

"What we have achieved this year is pretty awesome."

Elsewhere, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has been penalised for not meeting Sport New Zealand's requirement for having 40 per cent representation of women on the board, NZR chairman Stewart Mitchell said on Monday.

Kiwi news website Stuff reported that NZR will lose NZ$280,000 (S$240,100) in funding because of the penalty. NZR was the only one of the nation's 65 major sporting organisations not to reach the government-mandated quota by December 2021.

Three out of nine board members of NZR are female and the body said it will only be able to reach that target by April 2023 at the earliest.

REUTERS