Defeat hurts but McIlroy must keep dreaming

On Sunday, holding the Claret Jug, Cameron Smith's voice broke and elsewhere so did Rory McIlroy's heart. The ghosts of the Old Course would have laid a gentle hand on the Northern Irishman's shoulder. It's OK, boy. For 150 years they've witnessed the saddest tales.

The ghosts can tell you about defeat and how it has a look. You can see it on your eight-year-old kid who misses a penalty in school. You can see it on McIlroy on Sunday. It's the look of the bewildered, the punctured, the weary, the injured. Something has been stolen from them.