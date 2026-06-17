Deep pool of nominees for 2026 Singapore Sports Awards after successful year for local sport

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Pool ace Aloysius Yapp (left) and golfer Shannon Tan are among the nominees for the Sportsman of the Year and Sportswoman of the Year awards respectively at the Singapore Sports Awards.

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s athletes had a stellar 2025, delivering impressive performances at the SEA Games and other international competitions.

Their success was reflected in a long list of nominees for the Singapore Sports Awards, with athletes from a range of sports earning recognition for their achievements.

In the main categories for the July 3 ceremony, six athletes are in contention for the Sportsman of the Year award, while eight have been nominated for the Sportswoman of the Year honour.

Among those shortlisted for the best sportsman award are 2025 winner Maximilian Maeder and pool ace Aloysius Yapp.

Yapp enjoyed his best season yet, claiming 10 domestic and international titles and was crowned the World Nineball Tour (WNT) Player of the Year for the first time.

He became the first player to win three consecutive Matchroom major titles, triumphing at the UK Open, the inaugural Florida Open and the US Open to establish himself as a force on the Tour.

The 30-year-old also won the International 9-ball Open, International Open Big Foot 10-ball Challenge, National Nine-ball and 10-ball Open Championships, Formosa Cup Taipei Open, Anti-Drug Cup and Reyes Cup.

Meanwhile, Olympic bronze medallist Maeder captured titles at the Trofeo Princesa Sofia Regatta and European championships, before also clinching gold in his SEA Games debut in December 2025.

Other nominees Calvin Quek, Avvir Tham and Tay Yu Xuan also attained breakthroughs at the Thailand SEA Games, where Singapore returned with a record 202 medals and its third-best away haul of 52 golds, 61 silvers and 89 bronzes.

In Bangkok, Quek won Singapore’s first 400m hurdles gold since 1965, while Tham ended the Republic’s 60-year wait for a men’s diving gold medal at the biennial Games by clinching the 1m springboard title.

Tay, a silver medallist at the 2025 SEA Games, also claimed the taijiquan-taijijian combined bronze medal at the 2025 World Games, as well as the taijiquan bronze at the World Wushu Championships.

The final nominee for the award is bowler Darren Ong, the 2024 Sportsman of the Year, who became the first Singaporean to win on the Professional Bowlers Association Tour with his victory at the Viper Championship.

Up for the Sportswoman of the Year gong are Stephenie Chen (canoe), Gan Ching Hwee (swimming), Juliet Heng (fencing), Zeanne Law (wushu), New Hui Fen (bowling), Shanti Pereira (athletics), Shannon Tan (golf) and Valencia Yip (kickboxing).

Tan made history as the first Singaporean to win the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit, following a season in which she claimed two titles and had six top-10 finishes.

It was also a historic 2025 for New, who became the first Singaporean bowler to be named the Professional Women’s Bowling Association Tour Player of the Year after winning three events, including the US Women’s Open.

Law, the 2025 Sportswoman of the Year, is in the mix to win the award again after two silver medals at the World Wushu Championships and another silver at the 2025 World Games.

Meanwhile, sprint queen Pereira, who won the accolade in 2024, has been nominated for it again for completing a historic double-double at the SEA Games and capturing the 100m and 200m silvers at the Asian Athletics Championships.

Swimmer Gan also had a SEA Games campaign to remember as she became the first Singaporean to complete the 200m, 400m and 800m freestyle triple at the biennial meet.

In Thailand, Chen also stood atop the podium after winning the mixed K2 500m event with Lucas Teo. In 2025, she also bagged a silver and a bronze at the Asian Canoe Confederation Canoe Sprint Asian Championships.

Heng registered Singapore’s best finish at the Asian Fencing Championships with her women’s sabre silver, before she retained her individual crown at the SEA Games.

Kickboxing’s Yip also won multiple medals at World Cups, including two golds each at the Thailand and Uzbekistan World Cups.

Vying for the Team of the Year (Team Sport) honour are the men’s 3x3 basketball team, the women’s dragon boat team, the men’s national football team, the women’s tchoukball team and the men’s water polo team.

Lions captain Hariss Harun described the nomination as an honour, adding that the team’s historic qualification for the 2027 Asian Cup was a result of a collective effort by the players, coaches, support staff and everyone who has backed the national team along the way.

He said: “We’re proud of what we achieved together and grateful for the belief shown by our fans throughout the campaign.

“At the same time, we know there’s still plenty of work to do, and we’re focused on continuing to push forward as a group.”

The Straits Times has two finalists for the Most Inspiring Sports Story of the Year award, with the other four nominees from Lianhe Zaobao, Berita Harian, Channel NewsAsia and Money FM 89.3.