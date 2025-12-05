Dee takes westerly route for Northerly challenge in Perth

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Apulia - Apulia (Michael Dee) narrowly defeating Detonator Jack (Ethan Brown, obscured) to land the Listed Chester Manifold Stakes (1,600m) at his last start, at Flemington on Nov 6.

- Jockey Michael Dee is making one of his rare trips to Perth in search of adding to his Group 1 tally.

Dee will ride the Lindsay Park-trained Apulia in the A$1.5 million (S$1.28 million) Group 1 Northerly Stakes (1,800m) at Ascot on Dec 6, the first time he has ridden at the track since November 2018.

The Melbourne-based lightweight jockey is looking forward to reuniting with the Ben, Will and J D Hayes-trained galloper having ridden the entire in three of his four victories from 16 career starts.

Dee rode Apulia to his maiden win at Cranbourne in August 2023 and is unbeaten on the galloper in two runs this campaign. He won first-up at Moonee Valley before claiming the Listed Chester Manifold Stakes (1,600m) at Flemington during Melbourne Cup week.

Last year’s Northerly winner Light Infantry Man won the Chester Manifold, although he finished out of the placings in the Group 1 Railway Stakes (1,600m) in between the two victories.

While Dee is happy with how Apulia has come up this preparation, he concedes barrier 14 is going to make the task a little tougher.

“He’s come back well and is going well, but he’s drawn a bit average,” said the New Zealander.

“He naturally gets back, but it’s going to be a bit tricky.

“Last start we were able to have a nice run from barrier 1 and we were able to get off the fence and come around them, so hopefully they roll along and the 1,800 metres is going to suit him.

“In his runs, he relaxes beautifully, comes back underneath you, and he’s got a good turn of foot when asked.

“He was going well in his three-year-old year, and I think he’s definitely come back to that and possibly a bit more.

“I did early work on him and then I lost the ride, I think through suspension, and lost him until this campaign.”

Since arriving in Perth, Apulia has had a barrier trial at Belmont, finishing second on Nov 24.

“He looked to trial there really well,” said Dee.

“I haven’t spoken to the boys about him since looking at his trial, so fingers, crossed he’s ready to run well on Saturday.”

One person with all the low-down about Apulia was Hayes’ stable representative Ammad Saleem.

“We’re really happy with him,” said Saleem, who also rides him in work. “He’s sound and he’s clean-winded. We’re confident he’ll run a good race.” SKY RACING WORLD