Decision on overseas fans by end March

TOKYO • A decision whether to allow overseas spectators at the Tokyo 2020 Games will be made by the end of this month.

Citing unnamed sources, the Mainichi daily yesterday reported the Japanese government was planning to stop fans from abroad from entering the country to watch the Olympics due to worries they will spread the coronavirus.

Japan's borders are currently closed to all new foreign arrivals except foreign residents or those under special circumstances and authorities have given no indication if restrictions will be eased in time.

But Games organising committee president Seiko Hashimoto yesterday said that an agreement was reached to decide by March 25, when the torch relay starts in Fukushima prefecture.

Confirming that the safety of Japanese citizens would take priority in the decision-making, she said: "Regarding mutant strains (of coronavirus), that's something we need to thoroughly think of.

"As long as there is anxiety, we need to make sure safety and security is going to be maintained. This is a point that the Japanese government, the Tokyo metropolitan government and Tokyo 2020 (Games) will consider."

Ms Hashimoto added: "It's not about whether it's difficult or not (to have overseas spectators), it's whether it would link to the safety and security of the Games for Japanese citizens. That is the priority.

"They all want to watch the Games and safety and security needs to be maintained or it would be a burden on the mental aspect as well."

On whether exemptions could be made for overseas spectators with proof of vaccination, Ms Hashimoto claimed that there had been "no discussion on that".

Domestic fans are set to be permitted into arenas but the decision on how many spectators will be allowed to attend events will only be made by the end of next month, Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa said.

"We're in a very difficult situation and the decisions must be made carefully," she added.

Their comments came as Japan prepares to extend by two weeks its second state of emergency in the greater Tokyo region that is set to expire on Sunday.

While coronavirus cases have dropped in the capital since hitting a record high in January, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike cautioned on Tuesday that a recent slowing of the pace of decline cast doubt on the ability to lift the emergency.

The Games were expecting some 600,000 foreign visitors before being pushed back by a year until July 23.

600k Foreign visitors expected for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics before the one-year postponement.

A Yomiuri newspaper poll yesterday showed that, if the Games are to go ahead as scheduled, 91 per cent of respondents wanted spectators kept to a minimum or not allowed at all.

The poll, conducted from Jan 18 to Feb 25, indicated 70 per cent of respondents were "interested in the Olympics", but 58 per cent said they did not want them to be held this year because of Covid-19 fears.

Separately, Games organisers yesterday approved 12 new women executive board members, less than two weeks after Ms Hashimoto replaced Yoshiro Mori, who stepped down following an outcry over sexist remarks.

The appointments, including Sydney Olympics marathon champion Naoko Takahashi, boosts women representation on the board from 20 per cent to just over 40 per cent.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS