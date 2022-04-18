Debut winner Desert Rose ready to bloom again

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(2) WULFSTON showed promise on debut, running on to oust fellow two-year-old (9) SILVER DUCAT out of third place. He has drawn better but the latter, although well tried, is 4kg lighter and could get away at the right time. (1) NDAKA could be best on turf but nevertheless has run good enough races on the Poly to have a winning chance. (6) KING'S SPEAR finished ahead of him on the Poly last time and is ready to win, so it should get close again. There are first-timers in the hunt as well.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

The result could have been different had (4) MILKTART jumped from a good draw last time. She made good improvement on her debut effort and, if she confirms on the Poly, she should have every chance. Highveld filly (1) HIGH FLYBY showed good pace on the Poly in her penultimate start. She met males there and tired only late over the 1,600m, so she has a chance at the win over 1,400m. (7) MINSTREL GALLERY had excuses on her debut and could relish the Poly. (5)TEMPELHOFF and (8) TROUBADIX have upset claims in this.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

(9) HYDRANGEA showed the strength of her Highveld form with a solid second on her local debut. She can go one better if she takes to the Poly, as she meets a weak field. (4) SPIRIT OF NUNA made big improvement in her second start (so has experience on the Poly) but that was before a long break. She makes her debut for a new yard and it could be a winning one if she does not just need it. (8) FORGED IN ICE is another who improved when trying distance. She can only get better and rates a serious contender as well. (5) SPRING FEVER, (6) VENTRILOQUIST and (7) AMBLE INN all rate money chances.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(1) SYX HOTFIX confirmed his maiden win, scoring his handicap debut with a strong finish. He has secured draw No. 1 and could make it a hat-trick of wins. (8) MANHATTEN CAFE rates a big threat. He looked dangerous in his post-maiden and first try on the surface but is carded to run before this. Watch him there before finalising bets. (2) PINEAPPLE EXPRESS won his maiden with front-running tactics last time. He is highly regarded and may enjoy the Polytrack. (5) KAPEN PRIDE has flattered to deceive but could suddenly pop up. More can earn.

RACE 5 (1,900M)

(1) DESERT ROSE turned in a decent performance in her second outing. She won on debut but looks in need of distance and gets to try the Poly and more ground. (4) EYE CATCHING finished well at Durbanville last time. She is back at the track where she won her only race. Should be taken seriously. (2) AERIAL VIEW's form cannot be faulted this year. She is progressive and, from a good draw, she can improve on her Poly form. (9) BAY BREEZE is better than her recent form and should appreciate being back over her best trip. (3) GOLDEN GROVE must have a say.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(4) DAWNOFANEWDAY is the one to watch. She has put in honest work in the Western Cape and comes in with a decent-looking weight on her Poly debut. (5) JACKSON WELLS just found one better when last seen on the Poly and will test them all. But she runs earlier - check her performance there first. (2) DRAMA QUEEN has class and a plum draw. She has not disgraced herself on the Poly and is expected to give a good account of herself but she also races earlier. (11) SNOW PALACE ran a fair race last time and should build on that. (6) ROTUNDA and (10) OH SO SQUISHY have scope.

RACE 7 ( 1,000M)

(2) PELARGONIUM is another who can win on turf and Poly and she has drawn nicely this time. She also needs to be taken seriously. More in it - lovely race. (4) NIKIYA is versatile and consistent and could be the value option of the day.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

Not a strong field. (1) GIAMBATTISTA beat a weak field in the maidens but he had to overcome a wide draw. He can follow up on his handicap debut as he has drawn perfectly this time. (3) GAUL RULER came in for support and produced the goods to win his last start. He also won a race low on quality but the way he did it suggests more to come. (8) CAPETOWN AFFAIR is knocking hard at the door over this trip but has drawn a bit wide. Still he must rate the form choice. (4) COUNT MARSH, (5) FISTS OF FIRE, (6) OH MY WORD ITS ROY and (9) GENIE can upset.