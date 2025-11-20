Deaves to debut, Hawkins returns as Wales make five changes for New Zealand

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Flanker Harri Deaves will debut for Wales in the Autumn International series against New Zealand in Cardiff on Saturday, while "exile" centre Joe Hawkins returns to the starting XV after two years as one of five changes by coach Steve Tandy.

Wales are looking to build on a dramatic 24-23 victory over Japan last time out, having been thumped 52-28 by Argentina in their first game of the series.

It is a baptism of fire for Deaves, 24, as he gets his chance with Wales without injured captain Jac Morgan, who dislocated his shoulder in their defeat to Argentina.

Hawkins had put his international career on hold after a move to Exeter Chiefs in England meant he fell foul of the 25-cap rule and could not be selected, winning the last of his five caps against Italy in the 2023 Six Nations.

But a relaxation in that rule means he replaces Ben Thomas in the midfield, while the suspension absence of wing Josh Adams provides a chance for Tom Rogers in a back three that also includes Louis Rees-Zammit and fullback Blair Murray.

Max Llewellyn partners Hawkins in the centres and Dan Edwards and Tomos Williams resume their half-back pairing.

Props Rhys Carre and Keiron Assiratti are back in the starting side and form a front row with captain Dewi Lake, while Dafydd Jenkins and Adam Beard are the lock pairing again.

Number eight Aaron Wainwright is in the back row with Alex Mann and Deaves.

Replacement flyhalf Jarrod Evans, who held his nerve to kick the winning penalty with time up against Japan, is on the bench again.

"We obviously want to improve the performance from Japan," Tandy said. "I thought we had some outstanding moments against Argentina.

"We felt we would have liked to have improved more last weekend. It was obviously good to get the win, but we want to improve our own performance against a world-class opposition on Saturday."

Wales team:

15-Blair Murray, 14-Louis Rees-Zammit, 13-Max Llewellyn, 12-Joe Hawkins, 11-Tom Rogers, 10-Dan Edwards, 9-Tomos Williams, 8-Aaron Wainwright, 7-Harri Deaves, 6-Alex Mann, 5-Adam Beard, 4-Dafydd Jenkins, 3-Keiron Assiratti, 2-Dewi Lake (captain), 1-Rhys Carre

Replacements: 16-Brodie Coghlan, 17-Gareth Thomas, 18-Archie Griffin, 19-Freddie Thomas, 20-Taine Plumtree, 21-Kieran Hardy, 22-Jarrod Evans, 23-Nick Tompkins. REUTERS