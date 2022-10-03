ST Full-time Report: Deal broker shares why Chelsea could be worth double in 5 years | Singapore GP is 'protagonist of new F1'

Top EPL clubs could be worth more than US$10 billion (S$14.35 billion) in five years, says Joe Ravitch, co-founder of the bank that brokered Chelsea's recent record £4.25 billion (S$6.83 billion) sale, in an ST interview.

Closer to home, another record – in attendance – was set at the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix, which has been dubbed the "protagonist of the new F1" by its chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

Meanwhile, Singapore Premier League leaders Albirex Niigata extended their advantage to four points despite being held 1-1 by Hougang United, following second-placed Lion City Sailors' 5-3 defeat by Balestier Khalsa. Find out which of their players made it to our Team of the Week.

Football: 'Not a big leap' to say Chelsea's value will double in 5 years: Raine Group's Joe Ravitch

Boss of the bank which brokered deal shares why he thinks the EPL club's value will rise.

MMA: Controversy as Angela Lee loses bid for strawweight title in disputed decision

Xiong Jingnan retained her title with a unanimous decision but the result did not sit well with many at the Indoor Stadium.

S'pore Grand Prix sees record crowd of 302,000 after 2-year hiatus

The previous high was 300,000 for the first night race in 2008.

S'pore race has been 'protagonist of the new F1', says F1 CEO Domenicali

Despite the sport's aggressive expansion into the Middle East and North America in recent years, its head has stressed F1 has not left East Asia and South-east Asia in its rear view mirror.

Views divided on SportSG's sanctions on errant swimmers over drug use

Joseph Schooling, Amanda Lim and Teong Tzen Wei will not receive support, including funding, for one month.

In The Driver's Seat: Allegations turn Horner into Red Bull's raging bull

They say that a week is a long time in politics, but so is a day, as Red Bull boss Christian Horner no doubt felt in Singapore last weekend.

Chess reminds us sport is full of crooked moves

Athletes spend every day looking for an edge and sometimes they fall off one, writes ST assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath.

Football: Albirex draw 1-1 with Hougang but extend edge in title race as Sailors lose to Balestier

The Sailors must win Friday's clash with Albirex and hope for Geylang or Tampines to do them a favour in the final two games.

Football: SPL Team of the Week (Matchweek 25)

Here are the best 11 players from last week's Singapore Premier League action.

