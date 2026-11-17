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Trainer Bjorn Baker said he was “deeply distressed” after a member of the public stumbled across the carcass of thoroughbred So You Are.

SYDNEY – A dead Australian racehorse has been found in an industrial rubbish bin on the outskirts of Sydney, two weeks after running in the prestigious Melbourne Cup.

Trainer Bjorn Baker said on Nov 17 he was “deeply distressed” after a member of the public stumbled across the carcass of thoroughbred So You Are, which finished eighth in the 2026 race.

The five-year-old horse was euthanised earlier this week after a bout of severe colic, local media reported.

“Like everyone who has seen the footage I am deeply distressed by the handling of So You Are’s remains,” Baker said in a statement on social media.

“He was a much-loved horse and he deserves to be treated with respect and dignity after his death.

“I understand the specialist hospital facility REC Equine Specialists are investigating the circumstances and I expect a full explanation of what occurred.”

Horse vets REC Equine Specialists apologised and said the animal should have been buried respectfully, national broadcaster ABC reported.

“After his death So You Are was collected by our contracted service provider and taken to a licensed landfill. He should have been promptly and respectfully buried,” the company said.

“What happened was unacceptable and disrespectful to So You Are and to everyone else who cared for him.

“We are deeply sorry.”

Racing NSW said So You Are was awaiting burial when video of the abandoned horse was recorded, and the footage was subsequently shared online.

“The way in which So You Are’s body was left is distressing and completely unacceptable. So You Are deserved to be treated with dignity and respect,” the regulating body in New South Wales state said in a statement, according to the ABC.

“Under NSW Department of Primary Industries guidelines, a licensed landfill is the preferred option for animals who have died via euthanasia due to the chemicals involved in the process.

“That burial, however, should have occurred in a timely and respectful manner.

“If through the course of our ongoing investigation any wrongdoing is found, Racing NSW will not hesitate to take appropriate action.” AFP