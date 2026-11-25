Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Nov 25 - Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers said lessons must be learnt from the 2018 ball-tampering scandal involving Australia but urged the sport to move on from "Sandpapergate".

The debate was reignited this year after Australia batter Usman Khawaja alleged in his book that knowledge of the plan to use sandpaper on the ball in the test series in South Africa extended beyond the three players who were punished, Cameron Bancroft, David Warner and Steve Smith.

"Let's not blow it out of proportion. Let's move on now. But also we need to take learning from that," De Villiers told reporters during a virtual roundtable organised by Test Twenty20, a new format of cricket played across genders using both red and white balls.

"A mistake was made. We can't hide from that fact. And I think it affects the whole cricketing world, not just Australia," De Villiers said.

"We all want the game to be in a good position, right? But let's remember these things have happened in the past as well, and we found a way to move on.

"So let's now move on, and the youngsters take responsibility to bring great energy and great integrity into the game of cricket."

Australia won the opening test in Durban before South Africa claimed the next three matches to seal a 3-1 series victory.

REVERSE SWING UNDER THREAT

De Villiers scored an unbeaten century to guide South Africa to victory in the second test in Port Elizabeth and was at the crease when Bancroft was caught on camera using sandpaper on the ball during the third game in Cape Town.

"As long as the players don't step over the line, we all know where that line is," De Villiers said.

"Sometimes it's a little bit grey, and that's where the administrators come in. They need to clear it up completely and find a way for reverse swing to survive and still be around for many years to come.

"I feel it's part and parcel of the game, and it's great for the bowlers to have that. It really speeds the game up." REUTERS