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De Groot and Barrett to start for All Blacks against Scotland

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Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - New Zealand Training - Stade du Parc, Rueil-Malmaison, France - October 27, 2023 New Zealand's Ethan De Groot during training REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - New Zealand Training - Stade du Parc, Rueil-Malmaison, France - October 27, 2023 New Zealand's Ethan De Groot during training REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

EDINBURGH, Nov 5 - New Zealand have made two changes to their starting lineup for Saturday’s Nations Championship clash versus Scotland after a rampant performance in the Bledisloe Cup against Australia last month, coach Dave Rennie announced on Thursday.

• Ethan de Groot is restored to the front row at loosehead in place of George Bower, while Jordie Barrett returns from injury at centre in place of Timoci Tavatavanawai

• Bower and Tavatavanawai are named among the replacements, where there are three other changes from the 43-21 win over Australia in Sydney on October 17

• Asafo Aumua is chosen ahead of the injured Samisoni Taukei'aho as hooker replacement, while Christian Lio-Willie replaces Shannon Frizell, who is also injured, and Anton Segner is preferred to Duplessis Kirifi, who was not chosen for the month-long trip to Britain

• New Zealand are unbeaten in 33 past tests against Scotland, with 31 wins and two draws

Team: 15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Quinn Tupaea, 12-Jordie Barrett, 11-Josh Moorby, 10-Damian McKenzie, 9-Cam Roigard, 8-Wallace Sititi, 7-Peter Lakai, 6-Tupou Vaa’i, 5-Fabian Holland, 4-Scott Barrett, 3-Fletcher Newell, 2-Codie Taylor (captain), 1-Ethan de Groot

Replacements: 16-Asafo Aumua, 17-George Bower, 18-Pasilio Tosi, 19-Christian Lio-Willie, 20-Anton Segner, 21-Cortez Ratima, 22-Timoci Tavatavanawai, 23-Rieko Ioane REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.