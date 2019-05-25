DBS Regatta connects community

Mutual collaboration is a key part of the annual DBS Marina Regatta and this year's competition will see teams from Canada and Japan participate for the first time.

There will be 107 teams racing in various categories in the event held in partnership with the Singapore Dragon Boat Association (SDBA) from May 31 to June 2 at The Promontory @ Marina Bay.

DBS Asia Dragons Ladies captain Eveline Lau, 32, who will be racing in the corporate mixed and women's events, hopes the regatta will raise the profile of dragon boating in Singapore.

"It's fun when the whole community comes together and you can see teams from other countries," she said. "This also broadens our engagement with other countries and they may invite us for competitions as well.

"That's how the collaboration between countries comes together to promote the sport even further."

SBDA general manager Raizal Abdol Jalil said the regatta benefited all teams. He added: "This is the biggest international race in Singapore, so they're taking this as a competition where they can test themselves against foreign teams, which they seldom get to do.

"The dragon-boaters are looking forward to sharing knowledge, technique and skills because when they observe other teams, they can compare and see what they're doing well, what they can improve on."

Yesterday's media preview also saw Olympic swimming champion Joseph Schooling taking part in the regatta's eco-maze, which features 10 interactive eco-themed installations as part of the event's push to raise awareness on sustainability.

DBS Singapore country head Shee Tse Koon said: "We've rendered the regatta deliberately around the theme of sustainability to create an awareness that we can be sustainable in every aspect of our lives.

"I hope that we can leave them with a memorable experience that will nudge them to make good choices in their daily lives to be more sustainable."