Day of shocks for S'pore

Singapore's paddlers had a mixed day as the World Table Tennis (WTT) Grand Smash main draw began yesterday.

World No. 9 Feng Tianwei crashed out, losing to China's 18-year-old starlet Kuai Man, who won 3-1 (11-9, 11-5, 9-11, 11-6) and progressed to the second round, where she will meet compatriot and top-ranked Sun Yingsha.

Feng, 35, had no answer to her southpaw opponent. Kuai demonstrated the potential that led to her winning the women's singles and doubles titles at last week's WTT Contender Muscat in Oman, jumping 156 places to world No. 131.

The veteran Singaporean, who has three Olympic medals, said: "Even though we were playing for the first time, it seemed like she knew my game well, and it was quite an obvious mismatch in terms of speed and technique.

"I tried my best to mix things up after the timeout in the third game and it's good to know that worked and I won one game. But after that, she got used to my game.

"It's normal for China to keep producing top talents like her. I will do what I can to keep up, but the most important thing is to keep enjoying competing on a big stage like this."

Feng will play in two WTT events in Qatar later this month before returning home to prepare for the Commonwealth Games, where she aims to regain the women's singles crown she last won in 2014.

Compatriot Goi Rui Xuan, 20, had a better day at the office. Since September, the world No. 180 had been to Qatar, Slovenia and Oman, but failed to record a first women's singles win on the WTT circuit in four attempts.

She got her breakthrough yesterday, beating Chinese Taipei's 60th-ranked Cheng Hsien-tzu 3-1 (11-9, 9-11, 11-8, 11-8) in the first round of the US$2 million (S$2.7 million) Grand Smash. Her reward is a showdown with Japan's world No. 6 Hina Hayata.

Goi said: "I'm really happy to win my first WTT match and that it has happened in the first Grand Smash in Singapore. I'm excited to be able to play in such a big competition with all the top players and it's great I have another singles match to play against a strong opponent."

She picked up the sport when she was eight, and put her Republic Polytechnic sports and leisure management diploma studies on hold in 2018 to compete full-time. A year later, she was promoted to the national team.