Dawnofanewday looks overdue

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(12) LAZY GUY has had plenty of chances. His last-start form has stood up well and a repeat could see him finally reap the rewards.

(4) ARBITRATOR has improved with every run. He looks ready.

(15) SEE IT AGAIN made a smart debut over this course and distance when second to Captain Casey. He can go one better.

(1) CHEROKEE TRAIL was not far back on debut when tried over further. He should improve.

RACE 2 (2,400M)

(4) BLAZING LIGHT is hardly out of the money but has let the side down on a few occasions. He stays the trip and will never get a better chance.

(6) OSCEOLA has made improvement with blinkers but has been one-paced over the shorter distance. The step-up in trip suits.

(1) MONSIEUR CHEVELLE shows some ability. He is switching to the turf and stays the trip.

(2) TAKE TO WAR was a long second last time, his second for a new stable. He can still improve.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(11) BERENGARIA has come on with each outing. This Highveld stable does not raid unless it has the right horse and Berengaria looks primed for this.

(10) JAZZBELLA made a smart debut at long odds for the stable. The experience should count with the step-up in trip.

(5) COFFEEBERRY has been improving with each outing. She was not far back over this course and distance last run.

(4) GUTEN TAG has put in two fair sprints. She can improve over this trip from a plum draw.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(14) QUEST FOR THE BEST has been knocking on the door with blinkers.

(5) IMITATION GAME was in contention until late over this course and distance last Sunday. Improved and switching to the turf, he should make a bold bid.

(7) CHARGE DOWN has improved with his new stable. His form has been on the Poly but he takes a drop in the ratings, which should make him competitive.

(3) RICCARDO has had only two outings for his new stable. His best recent effort was over this course and distance from a wide draw. She should go well.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) DAWNOFANEWDAY is overdue for another win. The form of her last start has held up well. She is the horse to beat.

(7) BINGIN BEACH was narrowly beaten with blinkers for the first time on the Poly. A repeat can see her as the main threat.

(9) JACKSON WELLS has dropped in the handicap and gets a 4kg claimer up.

(3) TWICEASFAST is back on her best course.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

There should not be much between (4) PUFF OF SMOKE and the in-form (5) BECKONING BEAUTY. Puff Of Smoke has twice finished a length or so behind Beckoning Beauty but is getting a stronger rider which could make a difference. Beckoning Beauty won her last two starts on the Poly but is equally at home on the turf.

(3) PELARGONIUM finished second at long odds when back on turf. She has the benefit of a 1.5kg allowance.

(8) FLYING THE STAR is going over her best course and distance.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(10) CASA ROSADA has been close up in recent starts. With a 4kg claimer up, she has a light weight.

(8) HARLEY'S FATE surprised on debut when a narrow winner and was hammered by the handicappers. But she may be as good as they think she is.

(4) KINGSMEADS KRYSTL's turf record is not good but the addition of a compression mask may have accounted for the improvement.

(6) GRUE OF ICE is seldom too far back and has a place chance.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(3) BOTZ has gone close in his last two starts over this course and trip. He looks the one to beat.

(2) LETABA is way better than his last effort. He has smart form with blinkers and gets some weight off his back.

(6) PUTINS PROMISE won well under a big weight last time. He has put in two smart efforts on this course since a change of stables and has a chance again.

(7) TWO OF US goes well over this course and distance.